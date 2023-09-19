Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 6.4% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 235,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:JPIB opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.