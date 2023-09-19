Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FSCO opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

About FS Credit Opportunities

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.