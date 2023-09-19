Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 186 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.