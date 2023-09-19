Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

