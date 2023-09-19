Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of QUAL opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.07.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
