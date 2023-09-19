Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $540.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $586.38.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $532.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.78. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

