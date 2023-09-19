Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $610.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $586.38.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $532.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

