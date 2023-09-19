Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at $844,988.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $221,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at $844,988.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,080 shares of company stock worth $1,044,520. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 464,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.