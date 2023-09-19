AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,172,500 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 2,880,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 348.6 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AFC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.
