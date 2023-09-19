AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,172,500 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 2,880,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 348.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AFC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of AFGYF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. AFC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

