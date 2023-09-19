Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$79.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

TSE AEM opened at C$67.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$50.51 and a 52 week high of C$82.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.3271543 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

