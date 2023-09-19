Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,794,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 51,698,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,702.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

About Agricultural Bank of China

OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

