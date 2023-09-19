Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Allison Transmission worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,028. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

