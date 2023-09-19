Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in August

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.4 days.
ALMFF has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA upgraded Altium from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.
