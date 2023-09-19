Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Altria Group stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

