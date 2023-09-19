AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $509.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AMC Networks by 26.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AMC Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

