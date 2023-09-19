Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 2.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 193,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 183,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

EWC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.14. 220,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,461. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

