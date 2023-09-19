Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises 0.9% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,929,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,601,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $601,000.

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.46. The company had a trading volume of 77,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,027. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.38. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $198.59 and a twelve month high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

