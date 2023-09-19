Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.