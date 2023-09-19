Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Invests $239,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.73. 1,828,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,243,311. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

