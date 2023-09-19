Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Makes New $540,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. 1,236,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

