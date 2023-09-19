América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

NYSE AMX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 175,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,564. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after buying an additional 1,742,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in América Móvil by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after buying an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,105,000 after buying an additional 175,579 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

