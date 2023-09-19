American National Bank Acquires 1,552 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $3,021,246. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.16. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

