American National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

