American National Bank Buys 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $370.66 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

