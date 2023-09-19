American National Bank Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

American National Bank raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

