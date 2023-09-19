American National Bank Has $706,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

American National Bank raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,888 shares of company stock worth $8,576,247. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $233.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

