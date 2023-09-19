American National Bank Has $775,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 44,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

