American National Bank Has $993,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American National Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $382,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 19.0% in the second quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.14.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $384.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.