American National Bank Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,177 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after buying an additional 493,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

