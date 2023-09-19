American National Bank Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American National Bank grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.73.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INTU opened at $535.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

