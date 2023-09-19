American National Bank Sells 125 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American National Bank cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,054,000 after buying an additional 1,255,923 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.32.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

