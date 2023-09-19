American National Bank Sells 125 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.32.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

