American National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

American National Bank reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.98. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

