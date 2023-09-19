American National Bank Sells 544 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

American National Bank lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

