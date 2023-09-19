AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmeriCann Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of ACAN stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
AmeriCann Company Profile
