AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeriCann Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of ACAN stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

