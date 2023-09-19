Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC reduced its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT comprises about 0.3% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1,332.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -32.90%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

