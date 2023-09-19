Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.07.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.