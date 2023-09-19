Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,831,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,759,958 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The business’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,340 shares of company stock worth $9,611,477. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after buying an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

