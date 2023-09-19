Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.35-$4.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 993.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

