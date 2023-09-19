Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 3.1%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 19,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 324,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Appian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Appian

Appian Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $127.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $655,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $655,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $1,506,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,998.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 850.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.