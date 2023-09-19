Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,957,000.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

