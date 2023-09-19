Argus Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $611.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Argus from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.24. 228,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,025. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

