Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,419,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 4,094,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 297.3 days.
Aroundtown Price Performance
AANNF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.16.
About Aroundtown
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aroundtown
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.