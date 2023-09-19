Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,419,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 4,094,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 297.3 days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

AANNF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

