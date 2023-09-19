ASD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. ASD has a market capitalization of $30.03 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,166.92 or 1.00040235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04554024 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,603,583.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.