Asset Planning Corporation Acquires New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CATH opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $680.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.