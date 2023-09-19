Asset Planning Corporation Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI stock opened at $220.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $311.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

