Asset Planning Corporation Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.1% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

