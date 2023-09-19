Asset Planning Corporation Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

