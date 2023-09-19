Asset Planning Corporation Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Asset Planning Corporation trimmed its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 9.9% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation owned about 1.64% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 755.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,015 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 194,042 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,740,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,384,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

