Asset Planning Corporation Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

